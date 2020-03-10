Whole Foods’ Annual Beauty Week Sale Is Here — & It’s Epic

One of the easiest ways to save money at Whole Foods is to shop seasonally, and we don't just mean with your produce: As blissful as it is to bite into a perfectly ripe apricot, the grocer's huge annual sale on clean beauty products is still our favorite offering of spring.
To celebrate the entrée into warmer weather, Whole Foods Market is dropping its sixth-annual nationwide Beauty Week sale, running from March 11 through 17, and the deals are good. There's 25% off everything considered a beauty or personal-care product, from Thayers Witch Hazel toner to John Masters Organics shampoo — with an extra 10% off savings if you're an Amazon Prime member — and limited-edition Whole Foods beauty swag bags valued at over $120.
The weeklong price chop is reason enough to make a trip to your local Whole Foods, but the sale-exclusive cosmetic bags — stocked with a mix of mini and full-sized beauty products — might be the most exciting draw. According to the retailer, the 2020 Beauty Bags will be available in stores across the country starting this Friday, March 13, and will retail for just $20, with a value of $120, which means you're taking home $100 worth of beauty products for free.
Whole Foods shoppers will have the choice between two different Beauty Bags, the Renew Your Beauty Ritual and the Conscious Beauty Kit, both housed inside a Queen Alaffia zippered clutch handprinted by artisans in Togo, West Africa.
Inside the Renew Your Beauty Ritual Bag, you'll find an Acure Resurfacing mask, Derma E's Collagen serum, Dr. Hauschka toner, a mini Pacifica mascara, and a Whole Foods Market-brand sheet mask — just to name the top five.
If you opt for the Conscious Beauty Kit, you'll get a similar clean-brand assortment including, but not limited to: a Mad Hippie Vitamin A serum, a Not Your Mother’s hair masque, Pacifica makeup-removing wipes, Thayers Witch Hazel blemish stick, and a Yes To Watermelon sheet mask.
You really can't go wrong: Either way you'll get a full medicine-cabinet refresh for the price of a grocery trip to Whole Foods, and $20 at checkout.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
