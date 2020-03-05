Time Magazine Is Honoring The Women It Overlooked With “100 Women Of The Year”

In honor of International Women’s Day and the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the U.S., Time Magazine took a look back over its past 100 covers and gave the women it ignored a second chance. This resulted in 86 brand new covers, which make sense, since 72 of those covers were specifically titled "Man of the Year" until the honor was opened up to "Person of the Year" in 1999. That means women like Virginia Woolf, Frida Kahlo, Aretha Franklin, and J.K. Rowling, who were never even options during their most powerful moments, now get their due, whereas Serena Williams, Malala Yousafzai, Beyonce, and Hillary Clinton get a second chance to shine.