The Bronx, bronzer, and a long roster of booty-shaking songs are just a few things synonymous with Jennifer Lopez. Her hair also deserves a top spot on that list. Over the course of her 30-year career, throughout multiple style transformations, J.Lo has hardly been seen without her trademark honey-blonde hair color. The shade has become her signature — and a popular request in salons, too.
If you, like us, have been bringing photos of J.Lo to your hair appointments for the past decade (at least), then keep reading, because we got all the details on the icon's hair straight from her longtime colorist, Tracey Cunningham. Ahead, Cunningham breaks down how she creates Lopez's iconic color, and how she takes care of it between working, performing, exercising, and all the other things that J.Lo somehow manages to do with only 24 hours in a day.