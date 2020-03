But Cisneros, from the border town of Laredo, has always had a passion for politics, which is why she interned for Cuellar at 20-years-old in the first place. She has, so far in her campaign, tried to focus both on national issues like Medicare for All and more local issues, near and dear to the hearts of those at home in Texas. The politician has taken this opportunity to try to uplift the voices of people from within border communities, and “portray South Texas in a positive light and an accurate light,” she told BuzzFeed. Her goal, mainly, is to give constituents at home another choice on the ballot for the first time in over a decade.