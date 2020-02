Your 2020 Guide On What To Give Up For Lent

People observe Lent in different ways. But despite its reputation, the holiday isn't about deprivation — it's about reflection. "For many, it is a time to give up something like candy or smoking," William E. Rushman, who's running for Congress in California, wrote in The Los Angeles Times . "It may be a time for more frequent church attendance for others. But for [those] who mark the season, it can be an opportunity to see ourselves and our faith more clearly."