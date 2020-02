Beyoncé Wears Laker-Gold During A Tribute Performance For Kobe & Gianna Bryant

“I’m here because I love Kobe,” Beyoncé proclaimed to a packed Staples Center and hundreds of thousands at home, all gathered to honor the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant , before launching into an emotional performance of “XO,” a song she recalls was Kobe’s favorite of hers, and “Halo,” which, according to Billboard , was inspired by a choir of angels. The performance kicked off A Celebration of Life , a memorial for the NBA star and his 13-year-old daughter, who passed away in a tragic helicopter accident earlier this year. Behind her, a mixed choir and full band, all wearing angel white, took both “XO” and “Halo” to new heights, leaving the crowd in tears. “He will be your, she will be your Halo," Beyonce riffed.