How To Watch The Kobe & Gianna Bryant Memorial Service

Almost a month after their untimely passing, Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s public memorial service will take place later today in a “celebration of life” event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Following the crash in late January, hundreds of mourners unofficially gathered at the Staples Center, home of the Lakers, and today, it will be the site of a massive televised memorial service for the basketball star and his 13-year-old daughter. Tickets, now sold out, started at $24.02 and went up to $224, in honor of Kobe’s No. 24 and Gianna’s No. 2 jerseys. Proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Bryant’s Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, dedicated to uplifting children through sports activities.
With over 88,000 ticket applications received, officials advise against showing up to the arena without a ticket, as there won’t be any screens outside. Instead, mourners are encouraged to stream the event as it happens life, at 1:00 p.m. EST/10:00 a.m. PT.
You can watch the memorial live on most local LA television stations, such as ABC7 and FOX 11, the latter of which has already started streaming live from the memorial. NBA.com will also be streaming the event starting at 1:00 p.m. If you subscribe to BET or CBS All Access, you’ll find streaming access there too. Hulu offers a one-week free trial for its Live TV package and Sling trials also include ways of live-streaming the event. If you have a RokuTV, you can stream it on your TV if you download the free CNN app.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were two of the nine victims of a tragic January 26th helicopter crash in Calabasas. The fatal crash also claimed the lives of the aircraft’s pilot, Ara Zobayan, Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife Kery, and their daughter Aylssa; Christina Mauser, associate coach and friend to the Bryants; and Sarah Chester and her teenage daughter Payton.
