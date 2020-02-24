Beyoncé opened up the memorial service with a powerful rendition of "Halo" and "XO," which she noted was one of Kobe's favorite songs. As Beyoncé took the mic, many fans noticed that the singer's nails were painted purple, one of the Los Angeles Lakers' team colors, and adorned with a touching tribute: On one hand, the singer’s tips spelled out the name “Gigi” in rhinestones, and on the other, they spelled out “Kobe.”