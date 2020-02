The news comes after a nearly month-long trial and 5 days of deliberations. Weinstein, 67, a formerly powerful film producer, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley and of rape in the third degree against actress Jessica Mann . The jury did not find him guilty of rape in the first degree against Mann, or of predatory sexual assault (the latter considered by many to be the most serious charge.