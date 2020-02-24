Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape in the third degree and a criminal sexual in the first degree in a Manhattan court on Monday.
The news comes after a nearly month-long trial and five days of deliberations. Weinstein, 67, a formerly powerful film producer, was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree against former production assistant Mimi Haley and of rape in the third degree against actress Jessica Mann. The jury did not find him guilty of rape in the first degree against Mann, or of predatory sexual assault (the latter considered by many to be the most serious charge).
Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison. He was acquitted of the most serious charges against him, including predatory sexual assault.https://t.co/jYKOaIJzk4— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 24, 2020
Haley testified that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her in her Manhattan apartment in New York. Jessica Mann broke down in tears during her testimony while being aggressively cross examined by Weinstein's attorney Donna Rotunna, who alleged that the contact between Mann and her client was "transactional" and therefore consensual.
Deadline reports that Weinstein could face up to 25 years, with a minimum of four, for the first degree criminal sexual assault charge and up to 4 years for the third degree rape conviction.
Weinstein previously settled with almost 30 women in civil court for a 25 million dollar settlement. He also faces charges of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint in Los Angeles.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
