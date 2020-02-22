Amanda Bynes Plans To Challenge Her Conservatorship In Court

Amanda Bynes says she is planning to challenge her long-standing conservatorship over expensive restrictions on her mental health treatment.
Bynes shared a quick video on her Instagram explaining her predicament. “I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I’ve asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue,” she explained. She thanked her followers for listening and cryptically added that “this is what life has come to.”
Bynes was first placed under a conservatorship with her mother, Lynn Bynes, as her guardian in 2013 after a series of involuntary psychiatric holds and legal issues. She went to a mental health facility where she was diagnosed with bipolar and manic depressive disorder. Since then, she has been going to therapy and is reportedly taking steps to improve her life and well-being. She graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandise in Los Angeles in 2019, has checked out of a sober living community, and is reportedly living with her family while she looks to buy her own home. Additionally, she announced that she is engaged to Paul Michael.
Advertisement
Bynes’ conservatorship has continuously been extended. In 2017, Bynes regained control of her finances, reports People. Lynn still acts as a conservator overall, meaning that she can make decisions about medical and living arrangements for Bynes. The current extension goes through 2020, with a hearing scheduled for September 15.
Advertisement