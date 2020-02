Amanda Bynes Celebrates Valentine’s Day By Announcing Mysterious Engagement

Another Valentine’s Day has come and gone , and for some couples the day is the perfect time to take the next step in their relationship. Or, you can do as Amanda Bynes, and embody the spirit of the holiday with a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to the love in your life. Bynes revealed on Friday that she is engaged. While she did not name the mystery person in her life, based on her caption, it is clear that Bynes is very happy.