Currently, 26 other states have parental consent laws around abortion. The young people in those states who need abortions are often endangered because of them, with studies showing that approximately 22% of teens who chose not to tell a parent about their abortion did so out of fear that they would be ousted from their homes. According to the same study by Henshaw and Kost , more than 8% of young people under 18 feared physical abuse if they revealed the need for an abortion or that they had one already.