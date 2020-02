As far as we can tell, TLC is Steyer’s first celebrity endorsement, and honestly he could do a lot worse than having the 90s legends showing up for him. T-Boz and Chilli dropped their latest last album in 2017, so if you are planning on heading to Nevada for the free concert, erm, Steyer rally, you will likely hear a mix of new and old songs. Although neither member of TLC has spoken out about the Steyer endorsement yet, the band does seem to be re-tweeting stories with the announcement, so at the very least, we can confirm this is definitely happening.