Why Your New Music Friday Playlist Looks Different Today

Fridays on Spotify are about to get a whole lot more fun with the arrival of the new-and-improved (not to mention, very sexily branded — we see you, The Weeknd) New Music Friday. The beloved weekly installment has gotten a big-time facelift, and, with its visual relaunch, will continue to bring increased visibility to a diverse array of artists with over 43 playlists worldwide. So, you know, come December when our end-of-year Wrapped playlists arrive, they'll be less embarrassing and filled with fewer showtunes (or is that just me?).
Advertisement
Spotify for Artists is also introducing an easy way for artists to share their New Music Friday placement via their social channels, thus making discovery of the next great artists even easier and more interactive for the more than 3.5 million U.S. followers and 8 million global followers on Spotify.
“Spotify is excited to be debuting a fresh new look for one of our most loved and influential playlists, New Music Friday. Our playlist has long been considered a destination for discovery and an important springboard for artists and their new music, and we are thrilled to be providing a newly revamped version so fans worldwide can continue to come and discover great new music every week, bolstered by our expert editorial voice," said Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s Co-head of Music. The stream counts of artists like Lizzo, SZA, DaBaby, Swae Lee, and Billie Eilish increased by at least 10 times after their features on New Music Friday, according to Spotify.
You can find your New Music Friday playlist on the Home tab of your Spotify app every Friday. I mean, just look at this promotional image of The Weeknd. I can guarantee that my 2020 Spotify Wrapped playlist consisting of my most-played songs of the year will consist primarily of him — sorry, One Direction and Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack. Happy New Music Friday to all and to all a good night.
Advertisement