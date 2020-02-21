Why Your New Music Friday Playlist Looks Different Today

“Spotify is excited to be debuting a fresh new look for one of our most loved and influential playlists, New Music Friday. Our playlist has long been considered a destination for discovery and an important springboard for artists and their new music, and we are thrilled to be providing a newly revamped version so fans worldwide can continue to come and discover great new music every week, bolstered by our expert editorial voice," said Jeremy Erlich, Spotify’s Co-head of Music. The stream counts of artists like Lizzo, SZA, DaBaby, Swae Lee, and Billie Eilish increased by at least 10 times after their features on New Music Friday, according to Spotify.