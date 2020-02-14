John Legend Gave Chrissy Teigen Literally The Worst Valentine’s Day Gift Of All Time

It’s Valentine’s Day, and if you’re one of the millions of people who are obsessed with the idea of love, this is probably your favorite holiday ever. Most people get in the mood with gifts, preparing bottles of their favorite wine or even sexy toys for their special someone, but that's just not John Legend's style. This Valentine's Day, he's showing love to his wife Chrissy Teigen by speaking their love language: trolling.
The EGOT star is currently guest hosting The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and use the opportunity to pay tribute to Teigen. Except his romantic gesture wasn't one that you'd expect: It's a tribute to his wife's feet.
"My wife's feet are unique," Legend says mischievously. "I'm personally in love with her feet — I love them a lot."
Teigen has previously said on Ellen that she absolutely hates her feet. Knowing that, Legend put together a sweet montage dedicated to nothing other than Teigen and her "horrible" toes featuring only close-up images, punctuated by the melody of his Billboard number one single "All of Me."
"She's literally going to kill me," the singer laughed after the montage. "But I love them, and I want to say Happy Valentine's Day to my wife!"
Legend's other half definitely won't be pleased, but she'll probably get her revenge soon. The couple has a marked history of pranking each other, and Teigen usually comes out on top. There's the time she scared him (and herself) during his last guest hot gig on Ellen, or the time Teigen shaded his Sexiest Man Alive honor. She's even declared herself the winner of their ongoing macaroni and cheese beef, no matter what the results of their cook-off say.
This probably isn't Legend's only Valentine's Day gift to his wife — do you really think the man behind a love song like "Ordinary People" doesn't know how to be romantic? — but Teigen won't take this lying down. Sleep with one eye open, John.
