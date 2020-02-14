First and foremost, Netflix always has and always will work in mysterious ways. Considering the streaming service doesn’t release viewership numbers, it’s often difficult to tell what’s a huge hit for them and what’s a miss. That means there’s no knowing if, in its first week of release, Locke & Key was a success for them or not. There’s no way to tell if they’re going to renew it for season 2 until they just... do. There’s also no predictable patter for when Netflix decides to pull the trigger for a new season, as sometimes it takes weeks and sometimes it takes months for news about a new season. Even Stranger Things doesn’t always immediately get a renewal.