Utopia Falls follows the story of Aliyah (Robyn Alomar), a member of the Progress sector, who is chosen with dozens of other 16-year olds to go to the Exemplar and practice the arts (see: song and dance) ahead of a big show that will be broadcast through their region, New Babyl. These kids don’t know what they’re missing in their lives until they stumble upon an old archived library full of music, movies, and art that’s been hidden away for years. The new music — mainly hip-hop — starts to influence their performances and their lives until they’re ready to overthrow the government. But don't forget the dancing!