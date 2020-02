Mike Bloomberg Is Paying Your Favorite Meme Accounts To Post About Him

But unless you’re Lil Nas X , being the engine behind your own viral success isn’t something most people can pull off. Especially not with the degree of self-seriousness you’d expect from a political campaign. Let’s not forget that one time the Hilary Clinton campaign tried to tell us all the ways she’s just like “your abuela.” The Bernie Sanders memes are fantastic because he is, once again , not the person asking you to laugh at his joke. Kamala Harris waved and called it a day. Beto O’Rourke didn’t do anything at all. But Bloomberg is paying people to make jokes about him, and something millennials and Gen Zers are likely to see through pretty quickly.