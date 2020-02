In The Green Knight (based on the Arthurian story Sir Gawain and The Green Knight ), Patel plays Gawain, a Knight of the Round Table and King Arthur’s nephew. In the original tale, Gawain is described as a young knight who hasn't yet had the chance to prove himself worthy of sitting among the likes of Lancelot and Percival. Fortunately, the opportunity presents itself in the form of a timely visit from a mysterious green giant, who offers up an interesting proposition for the king’s court that sets Gawain, on an epic journey.