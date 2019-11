The writers of the The King took a slightly different approach for this new version of Falstaff. Edgerton’s Falstaff starts off as a lazy thief who spends most of his time gallivanting in pubs, but he then becomes Hal’s close advisor and one of the captains in his army after Hal becomes king. Falstaff serves as one of the only people Hal trusts during England’s war against France. He later sacrifices himself by volunteering to be on the front lines when he knows it will most likely lead to his death