How Did The Real King Henry V Die?

Netflix just released its long-awaited historical drama, The King in theaters (to stream it at home, you'll have to wait until Nov. 1). Inspired by Shakespeare’s plays about Henry IV and Henry V, known as the Henriad, The King predominantly focuses on a fictionalized version of Henry V's (Timothée Chalamet) rise to power as one of the most notable monarchs of the 15th century. We follow Henry V’s trajectory from a young prince who reluctantly becomes king after the death of his father to the war-obsessed ruler who would reign over both England and France, however briefly. What the movie doesn't tell us, is what happened at the end of Henry V's reign . And that's probably because his story isn't a very long one after the events of The King are over.