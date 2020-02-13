You’ve no doubt heard about the legendary King Arthur who ascended to fame after pulling the magical sword Excalibur from its stone, but his iconic story isn’t the only one of note in the medieval fiction canon. Production company A24 hopes to expand Arthur’s mystical universe by telling the story of one of King Arthur’s favourite knights, casting British actor Dev Patel as the lead.
In The Green Knight (based on the Arthurian story Sir Gawain and The Green Knight), Patel plays Gawain, a Knight of the Round Table and King Arthur’s nephew. In the original tale, Gawain is described as a young knight who hasn't yet had the chance to prove himself worthy of sitting among the likes of Lancelot and Percival. Fortunately, the opportunity presents itself in the form of a timely visit from a mysterious green giant, who offers up an interesting proposition for the king’s court that sets Gawain, on an epic journey.
Gawain's adventures lead him through the sprawling landscape of Camelot, where he meets the intriguing Lord Bertilak de Hautdesert and his wife. In the couple's dark castle, our hero happens upon mysteries that bring him closer to completing the Green Knight's mission.
The film adaptation of the Arthurian poem features an impressive lineup of actors. Patel is joined on the medieval quest by Joel Edgerton (Loving, The King) and Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider, Earthquake Bird), who will play the mysterious lord and his lady. Other notable actors in the movie include Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, Sarita Choudhary, and Erin Kellyman.
Directed by David Lowery, The Green Knight transforms the classic story of a young man eager to make a name for himself into a dark and shadowy odyssean tale that will keep you guessing until the very end.
Check out the film's moody trailer below:
