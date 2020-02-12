Vanderpump Rules Really Wants Us To Think Max & Dayna Are Still Dating…

Dayna used to work at Tom Tom but got transferred to SUR because the producers needed new people in the restaurant and Dayna was ready — I mean, she got transferred to SUR because Dayna is a great waitress and the restaurant needed help. She and Max were already canoodling, as it were, before the transfer, but it made their whole thing a little easier since she was no longer sleeping with her boss. And this doesn’t seem like your typical love ‘em and leave ‘em SUR scene. Dayna said that Max made her feel “twitterpated,” which is pretty cute. This is a show that has its protagonists stealing sunglasses and allegedly having sex next to sleeping old women, so any ounce of romance is welcome. Yeah, you have Schwartz and Katie, Ariana and Tom, Brittany and Jax, but we've been watching those relationships for years — let's get some new meat.