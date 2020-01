Thanks to a few previews of the season 8 premiere of Vanderpump Rules , we know that Dayna and TomTom general manager Max Boyens know each other in the biblical sense, which is a problem, because Max is technically Dayna's boss. Everyone seems to think this is okay, because as Tom Sandoval explains, Dayna is heading over to SUR because there aren't enough good waitresses there. (It's probably true, since the only ones left are like, Scheana Shay and Raquel Leviss.) But do we think that her hook-up with Max, who has dated Scheana and made his way through a lot of other SUR ladies, will stay quiet? This is Vanderpump Rules. The producers and camera people are probably wearing "Dayna & Max hooked up" t-shirts. According to her Bravo bio, Dayna has to decide , after hearing all the rumors about Max's "extracurriculars," if it's worth to stick around or not.