Make way for Mayor Pete. Pete Buttigieg is currently leading the pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls in the Iowa caucus, which has faced all sorts of scrutiny in recent days for being too complicated and inefficient (and still, somehow, lacking final results). But so far, the results that have come in are working in Buttigieg’s favor — which means the mayor’s political star is on the rise and he may very well be the Democratic nominee in 2020. Although his list of celebrity endorsements isn’t quite as robust (or diverse) as, say, Bernie Sanders, with this momentum from Iowa, it’s likely to continue growing well into the primary season.
Considered somewhat of an underdog in the race due to his lack of political experience, Buttigieg has carved out an interesting niche for himself within the Democratic party. He’s an openly gay, elder millennial who hangs out in ultra exclusive wine caves, all of which has made him appealing to celebrities of all varieties. According to The Cut, Mayor Pete has racked up an extensive list of celeb donors, ranging from fashion heavy-hitters like Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, to Hollywood icons Jennifer Aniston and Kevin Bacon.
Clearly, Buttigieg doesn’t shy away from working the celeb circuit. Now that he’s got this big lead in Iowa, it’s only a matter of time before his circle of famous friends widens. Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the big names that are backing the former South Bend, Indiana mayor.