Make way for Mayor Pete. Pete Buttigieg is currently leading the pack of Democratic presidential hopefuls in the Iowa caucus , which has faced all sorts of scrutiny in recent days for being too complicated and inefficient (and still, somehow, lacking final results). But so far, the results that have come in are working in Buttigieg’s favor — which means the mayor’s political star is on the rise and he may very well be the Democratic nominee in 2020. Although his list of celebrity endorsements isn’t quite as robust (or diverse) as, say, Bernie Sanders , with this momentum from Iowa, it’s likely to continue growing well into the primary season.