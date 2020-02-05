Rejoice! You survived January! February will be one day longer thanks to the leap year, but think of it this way: That's just more time to read.
And the winter doldrums bring a whole new set of highly anticipated books. From Lidia Yuknavitch’s stunning short story collection, to Adrienne Miller’s memoir of her time as the first female literary editor at Esquire, and Joanne McNeil’s fascinating “people’s history of the internet”, there is something for everyone in this list.
Click through to learn more about a debut author the New York Times has called a “literary supernova," a sly and creepy thriller that will stick with you long after it’s over, and a sweet pop culture confection of a memoir (with bonus cocktail recipes!).