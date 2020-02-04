The Academy Swears It Didn’t Just Leak The 2020 Oscar Winners

The Oscars are, like, Games Of Thrones-level when it comes to protecting spoilers, which is why movie-goers were shocked on Monday when it appeared the official Academy Twitter account just...tweeted out the winners. In a now-deleted tweet, the organization shared an image in which Parasite, 1917, and Jojo Rabbit were among the winners listed in various award categories. However, it turns out it was just a glitch.
Ahead of the 2020 ceremony, the Academy created a feature that would generate people's predictions as a shareable image. All participants need do is DM the official account with predictions, and it will send you back your official prediction graphic. But, in the case of one person's prediction, it accidentally got tweeted from the official account, making it appear as if the Academy had just spilled the beans days before the official ceremony.
Did...did the Academy just tell us who they’re rooting for?? pic.twitter.com/dS8xVFPVRA— Daniel Howat (@howatdk) February 4, 2020
"We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions. A ton of you already have! A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account," the organization tweeted after panic started brewing. "They didn’t. This error is now resolved. And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday."
We invited fans on Twitter to make and share your #Oscars predictions.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 4, 2020
A ton of you already have! 😀
A brief issue on Twitter made some of yours look like they came from our account.😳
They didn’t. This error is now resolved.
And we’ll reveal our picks on Sunday.
Voting for this year's Oscars closes today, so the real winners have not yet even been determined, let alone are hiding in the Academy's tweet drafts. That being said, Refinery29 has some Oscar predictions of our own, including Renee Zellweger as Best Actress for Judy and Laura Dern continuing her sweep for Marriage Story.
The Oscars will air Sunday, February 9, 2020 on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.
