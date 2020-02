It’s no secret that there was an air of resentment towards the BAFTAs this year. Once again, #BAFTAsSoWhite was trending on Twitter when the 2020 nominations dropped as critics and film fans alike complained about the Academy’s lack of diversity. Joker (a film that's no stranger to controversy itself ) received 11 nominations and, when picking up the award for Best Actor, Joaquin Phoenix used his 90 seconds of stage time to acknowledge “systemic racism” in Hollywood before calling on people who have benefitted from a "system of oppression" and stating that "[we] are the ones who have to dismantle it – that’s on us.”