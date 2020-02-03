“The black is from the funeral I went to for the film Cats,” she said, earning the first sincere laugh from the audience all evening. And fair play to her; Wilson went on to mock her own film before using it to point out the “lack of felines” nominated in the directing category — the most notable female omissions being Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, and Olivia Wilde for Booksmart. “Looking at this category — Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Todd Phillips, Quentin Tarantino, Bong Joon-ho, I don’t think I could do what they do,” Wilson said, before adding, “I just don’t have the balls.”