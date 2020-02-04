Viewers don't have to wait until Hometowns to get to know Kelley's law-focused family (that is, if she makes it Hometowns). They were actually in her intro package in the first episode, long before viewers found out about her pre-Bachelor rendezvous with Peter Weber. In the short clip, Kelley said that she tries to separate her love life from her work and family life, in part because her "brothers are super overprotective." Indeed, one of them even said about Bachelor Peter Weber, "We've gotta ask him if he's joined the mile high club." Another lawyer at the table replied, "That's disgusting, he could be married to your sister," while Kelley looked away, seeming embarrassed but perhaps just playing along. That kind of joking around is an environment that working with your siblings and parents can foster.