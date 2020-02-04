“It happened right here. The final clash between Gods and giants,” Magne’s high school teacher says, and then asking the class, “But who were those giants?” We learn that the “giants” who tried to take down the planet are still in Edda, a town that is starting to succumb to bizarre and unnatural weather patterns. At the heart of the impending doom is Jutul Industries and the family that owns the sinister corporation. Magne uses his powers to stop another Ragnarok from happening.