Ragnarök means “Fate of the Gods” in Old Norse , according to norse-mythology.org. The story of Ragnarok originates from the Poetic Edda, an ancient collection of poems from the 13th century. Ragnarok brought a “Great Winter” with it, “unlike any other the world has yet seen.” Harsh winds and snow took over the planet and lasted three times longer than the normal winter season. The cold killed all the crops, making humans so desperate for survival, that they turned on themselves, wiping out all of mankind. The deterioration of the planet led to the rise of Loki, who arrived in a big ship called Naglfar with an “army of giants.”