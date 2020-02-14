Meet The Cool Cast Of Hulu’s High Fidelity Millennial Reboot

Hulu doesn't plan on slowing its roll any time soon. The streamer is getting ready to premiere a brand new original series that will have you feeling nostalgic — and may even inspire you to make a trip to your local record store.
High Fidelity is a Hulu remake of the 2000 film of the same name (adapted from a British novel written by Nick Hornby) about a record store owner with a better understanding of music than relationships. In the film, John Cusack played the protagonist Rob Gordon, and Zoë Kravitz will take up the role in the reboot.
Retelling the classic story for a new generation doesn't mean that its main character has a completely new set of problems; millennial Rob's love life is just as complicated as the Gen X version. Thankfully, Rob doesn't have to go at it alone; she's also got a crew of lovers and friends in the big city to keep her grounded.
Ahead, get to know (and love) the talented group of actors bringing the classic romantic comedy back to life.