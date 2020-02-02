“It all started when we were in South Africa and I wrote to her,” Piqué told TV3 in 2016. “She was already there because she sang in the opening ceremony and I asked her what the weather was like. It is the typical stupid question, and the normal answer is to tell me to bring a jacket. But she started telling me what the weather was like in every single moment and it got to the point where I told her we would have to get to the World Cup final to see her again — she was singing at the final.” (At the time, he was playing for FC Barcelona; the team did, thankfully, end up winning the World Cup that year.)