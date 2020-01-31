You Won’t Want To Miss Out On This Amazon Skin Care Sale

Calling all Amazon beauty connoisseurs: Belei, Amazon's in-house range of affordable, results-driven skin care just got even more wallet-friendly. Starting this weekend and wrapping up on February 15, you'll be able to score major savings on Belei's brand new bundles, in addition to one of the bestselling products in the line.
ICYMI, Belei just launched three targeted bundles (all with full-sized products!) addressing concerns like acne, brightening, and hydration. All three will be marked down 25% off for the two-week long sale, in addition to a fourth and final item, Charcoal Balancing Mask which is eligible for a 15% discount. Get all the deets on all the sale items here, and prepare your wallet for reverse sticker shock.
