Sustainability stans went wild earlier this month when it was revealed that the 77th Golden Globes' menu would be 100% vegan . Now it seems that the Leonardo DiCaprios and Mark Ruffalos of the world aren't the only ones whose attention was caught by the Globes' menu move. Today, it was announced that the menu at this year's Oscars Governors Ball, the official afterparty of the awards show, will also have many plant-based offerings — however, it's not going all the way vegan (yet).