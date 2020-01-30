Editors, buyers, and trend forecasters gathered in a rainy Copenhagen on Tuesday to kick off the city's first fashion week of 2020. Despite the gloomy weather, AW20 began with a bang thanks to the launch of CPHFW's impressive Sustainability Action Plan 2020-2022.
"All industry players – including fashion weeks – have to be accountable for their actions and be willing to change the way business is done," urged Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week. "The timeframe for averting the devastating effects of climate change on the planet and people is less than a decade, and we’re already witnessing its catastrophic impacts today. Put simply, there can be no status quo."
The pledge, developed by a board of directors including Ganni founder Nicolaj Reffstrup, and reviewed by experts including Orsola de Castro of Fashion Revolution, will ban single-use plastic, prioritize vegan food at events, and use electric cars to take guests between shows throughout the city. With the ultimate goal of a 50% reduction in climate impact and to be a zero-waste event by 2022, meaningful action like this shows how key players can influence the wider industry for the better.
Watch this space to see how the eco-conscious Danes serve up recycled, reused, and repurposed fashion in their new-season collections. In the meantime, we spotted plenty of sartorial inspiration on the streets of the city. Click through to see the most innovative and exciting looks at Copenhagen Fashion Week.