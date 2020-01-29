Kerry Washington’s Khaite Dress Is Prairie Perfect

Kerry Washington seems to have taken a style cue from Little Women (and really, who amongst us hasn't?). During an appearance at the Television Academy’s 2020 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, the actor wore an off-the-shoulder gown by Khaite featuring a black-and-tan plaid print, with a nude pink tulle skirt underneath. For her accessories, she wore brown heels by Christian Loubitoun, and minimal jewelry.
Khaite rose to viral fame in September 2019 when Katie Holmes stepped out wearing a cashmere bra and matching cardigan. We've been following the brand ever since; and with this prairie-perfect plaid moment, it's official: We're obsessed.
Stylist Law Roach styled Kerry for the special occasion, sharing an image of the outfit with a caption that compared the 'fit to an India Arie song. Another post he shared of the look was captioned with the words “Brown Skin,” one of Arie’s famed songs. Kerry shared on IG that she was attending the event to “honor a hero of mine” — by this she meant Bob Iger, a producer. She said, "Without him, Scandal would not have existed.”
Known for her bold-yet-classic red carpet looks, Kerry recently wore a black skirt with a slit and an open black blazer by Altuzarra to the Golden Globes. The focal point of the outfit? A knotted, crystal rope chain that adorned her chest and waist. Presenting the award for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy, the actor looked cool, calm, and confident as ever.
No matter what she wears, Kerry is one of our favorite style stars and we’re keeping our eyes peeled for her next stylish outing.
