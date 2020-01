Kerry Washington’s Khaite Dress Is Prairie Perfect

Stylist Law Roach styled Kerry for the special occasion, sharing an image of the outfit with a caption that compared the 'fit to an India Arie song. Another post he shared of the look was captioned with the words “Brown Skin,” one of Arie’s famed songs. Kerry shared on IG that she was attending the event to “honor a hero of mine” — by this she meant Bob Iger, a producer. She said, "Without him, Scandal would not have existed.”