Zac Efron Is Reportedly Dating Former Co-Star Halston Sage

Zac Efron Love Life Update Alert. Us Weekly reports that not only did the actor split with swimmer Sarah Bro, who he was first spotted with back in April, he also has a new girlfriend who will be a familiar face for longtime fans of Efron. He and fellow actress Halston Sage were believed to have briefly dated after starring in the 2014 film Neighbors, and now a source tells the outlet that not only are they back together, but apparently very much "in love."
A source also shed some light on Efron's split from Bro.
“The relationship just wasn’t working out,” they told Us of the split that came after less than a year of dating. “She came back to L.A., and it never got going again.”
But now Efron has reportedly moved on with Sage, and the two are "in a serious relationship."
“They spent the holidays together, with part of that time in Santa Barbara," the source explained.
Official reps for Efron and Sage did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment, and the pair hasn't posted any evidence of their courtship on social media. Halston has always been pretty private about her love life, but has previously been linked to Charlie Puth and Seth MacFarlane.
There's been a lot of romantic changes in Efron's orbit. In addition to his own reported breakup and romance rekindling, his ex Vanessa Hudgens recently split with boyfriend Austin Butler after nearly nine years, whom she first started dating after things with Efron ended in 2010.
Looks like 2020 is the year of new love — even if the new love is, technically, your old one.
