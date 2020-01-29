Lena Dunham Apparently Got Engaged After Jack Antonoff Split

Once upon a time (in Hollywood), Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff were so in love they inspired a Taylor Swift song. The couple is no longer together, having announced their split after five years in January of 2018. Despite what many may have thought, however, Antonoff wasn’t Dunham’s last serious relationship. Dunham apparently got engaged following her breakup, according to her new interview with Cosmopolitan U.K.
Dunham did not disclose to the magazine who proposed to her, but did say that the man she was seeing proposed with a shoelace and that she said yes. The relationship didn’t work out, though, as Dunham — who told the magazine she was dealing with substance abuse issues as well as health problems related to her endometriosis — realized she needed to take a break from romance in general.
Advertisement
“I’d just had a hysterectomy, I’d broken up with my boyfriend, I was in the process of breaking up with my business partner — I had no business buying a pair of shoes, [let alone] getting engaged,” she told Cosmopolitan U.K. of why the marriage never happened. “Then I just went, ‘You know what? I’ve been dating since I was 15 years old. I’m allowed to take a break.'”
Months after her breakup with Antonoff, Dunham split from her longtime producing partner Jenni Konner in July of 2018.
“We have had one of the most significant relationships together in our adult lives and we respect each other's choices,” Dunham and Konner, who worked together under A Casual Romance Productions, said in a joint statement. “While our interests are pulling us in different directions right now, we are excited about our current work and are firmly committed to the projects we have together.”
As for Antonoff, Dunham told Cosmopolitan U.K. that the two are in a good place and that he is a “dear, dear friend.” While Dunham told the outlet she's been single for a very happy two years following her engagement, Antonoff was most recently connected to model Carlotta Kohl in 2019.
“Has it been easy every second? No, it’s not easy to divide life with someone. There are definitely moments where I was catty, rude or sassy, but he has been beautifully accepting of those and I’ve been able to be accepting of his anger too,” she admitted.
Refinery29 reached out to Dunham for comment.
Advertisement