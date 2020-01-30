It has been way too long since Blake Lively has graced the big screen. Her last film was 2018’s A Simple Favor. But her fans should be used to these long lapses between film. Since Gossip Girl ended in 2012, Lively has tended to take breaks in between projects (she's got two young kids, after all). But when she returns, she always returns with an unexpected treat. Lively's new movie The Rhythm Section, an international action-thriller from the producers of the James Bond movies, allows her to take on something completely new.
Lively plays Stephanie Patrick, a distraught woman looking for answers following her family's deaths in a plane crash three years prior. She learns that the crash wasn’t accidental and she sets out to avenge her loved ones. “I have nothing left. I’ll find the people who did this. I’ll kill every last one of them,” she swears in the The Rhythm Section trailer. The Rhythm Section is packed with explosions, fight scenes, Lively's British accent, and multiple wigs. The Rhythm Section cast also packs a few heavy hitters, and even one Night King.
The release for the Reed Morano film had been delayed multiple times and production was shut down after Lively was injured on set. Thankfully, the movie is finally here and we’re definitely looking forward to seeing Lively play an Bond-style assassin.
Here's who joins Lively’s character Stephanie on her international, dangerous journey.