It has been way too long since Blake Lively has graced the big screen. Her last film was 2018’s A Simple Favor. But her fans should be used to these long lapses between film. Since Gossip Girl ended in 2012, Lively has tended to take breaks in between projects (she's got two young kids, after all). But when she returns, she always returns with an unexpected treat. Lively's new movie The Rhythm Section , an international action-thriller from the producers of the James Bond movies, allows her to take on something completely new.