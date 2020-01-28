The Bachelor: Senior Edition Is A Real Thing That Might Be Happening

You know what The Bachelor doesn't have enough of? Spin-offs. But actually, this newest Bach-adjacent dating show the producers seem to have up their sleeves is actually pretty revolutionary, because it's finally focusing on something that's often been an issue on the ABC show: age. Producer Lindsay Liles posted a casting call on Instagram looking for singles 65 and older to apply for an "exciting new dating show," which means an entire show without rolling our eyes at yet another 22-year-old getting out of the limo.
"Are you Entering Your Older Years and Looking for Romance?" the casting call asks, appealing to the demographic already by arbitrarily capitalizing words. "The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!"
ABC didn't immediately respond to Refinery29's request for more info about the potential series, but the Instagram comments are already filled with former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants gushing about the show and shooting their parents' shots.
"ok so this is cute," Katie Morton wrote. "please tell me there will be a lead that is a 70 yr old woman like Frankie from grace and Frankie and she is going to sift through a bunch of kind older men."
"They are gonna make the bets [sic] influencers," Blake Horstmann joked.
It's unclear when this show would air, but probably sometime before Bachelor Winter Games but after Bachelor In Paradise, but not on the same day as the upcoming Bachelor music-themed spin-off. We also gotta factor in at least a few hours for us to sleep. So, uh, a single day in September?
