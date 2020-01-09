The Bachelor is no stranger to spin-offs. First came The Bachelorette, then Bachelor Pad, then Bachelor In Paradise, then Bachelor In Paradise: After Paradise, then Bachelor: Winter Games...I could go on. This is all to say, you couldn't blame them for running out of ideas, which may be why the latest spin-off picked up by ABC is totally out of left field. The concept is basically: What if The Bachelor...but music? And I shall be watching every minute of it.
It's called The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart, and according to Billboard it will be coming to ABC this spring. As ABC reportedly said at the Winter TCA press tour on Wednesday, the show plans to "unite two of the most emotionally powerful forces in human life: music and love."
It starts with 20 single men and women — no word yet on whether these contestants are familiar faces, or are totally new to Bachelor Nation — who pair up and go on music-focused dates. As in, musical challenges in which they literally have to perform songs. It sounds like the cringe of Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette songwriting date times twenty.
They'll apparently be performing these challenges in front of some of the "biggest names" in the music business, so, you know, we probably won't have heard of them. But no shade! Because this whole show sounds like a delightful, chaotic way to kill time between The Bachelor and when The Bachelorette returns in May.
The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
