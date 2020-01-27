Story from Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato Makes A Triumphant Return To The Stage Wearing Christian Siriano

Eliza Huber
Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy.
It’s been over a year and a half since we last bore witness to Demi Lovato performing live on-stage — and boy, did she make a comeback. During last night’s 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, the 27-year-old singer-songwriter, who relapsed in July of 2018, took to the piano to perform an emotional new song titled “Anyone,” which she wrote prior to her overdose, but is just now releasing to the world. As you probably could’ve guessed, she brought the audience — both those sitting alongside her at the Staples Center and watching at home — to tears. 
Equally as breathtaking as her performance, though, was the ethereal white gown she wore to execute it. Made of sparkling white sequins, the long-sleeve Christian Siriano original had blazer-like qualities on the bodice, paired with a billowing skirt and a leather, studded corset designed by Zana Bayne. Her shoes were Lesilla. But naturally, Lovato (with the help of her stylist Law Roach) had to take the look one step further. Along with her custom dress, she wore two diamond rings — one being a 52 ct. amber cut white diamond and the other a 20 ct. tear-shaped diamond — and a pair of 18k white gold earrings, each containing an added 26 cts. Yeah, that’s 124 carats. Let that sink in. 
Shortly after the song’s final bars, Siriano took to Instagram to congratulate the singer on a stunning performance. Demi it was an honor to create for you tonight and WOW that was unbelievable! Love you! Xo CS Styled by my friend @luxurylaw,” he captioned a photo of her. “Our jaws are all on the floor! Iconic iconic iconic,” Zana Bayne commented. 
Fans of Lovato’s expressed a similar sentiment on Twitter, with one user tweeting, “I couldn't look away. The false start, the running mascara, the giant white dress and the song. ‘Nobody's listening to me. Nobody's listening.  Lord, is there anyone?’ For those of us who have been there, thank you for that song. #GRAMMYs #DemiLovato.” Another wrote, “Demi Lovato. You are here. You are alive. You are stunning. You’re dressed like an angel. Your vocals are breathtaking. Your story is inspiring. They applaud you standing. Look at you woman, I'm so proud.”
Scroll ahead for more heartfelt reactions to the performance (and in turn, her angelic gown) from Lovato’s loyal fans.
