It’s Not Even The Year 3000 & We Have A Jonas Brothers Vegas Residency

The Jonas Brothers are headed to Sin City, and we didn’t even have to wait until the year 3000.
The trio officially announced their Las Vegas residency on Friday with a hype video that has us even more excited than we were when they first reunited, writing: “Let’s get it! Let’s gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!!”
The residency will run for nine shows, so in other words, they’ll be in Vegas for a good time, not a long time. Tickets for the concerts are set to go on sale to the general public on January 31, with presale tickets available to Citi cardmembers on January 27.
Let's get it! Let's gooooo!! We’re headed to VEGAS for a brand new residency at Park Theater at Park MGM April 1 – 18!! CITI presale starts Monday, 1/27 at 10AM PT🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZtSRlbhuhh— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) January 24, 2020
If you’re on the fence about purchasing tickets, tune into the 62nd annual Grammy Awards this Sunday, where the Jonas Brothers will perform their first single of 2020, “What A Man Gotta Do,” live for the first time. Fingers crossed their wives, aka the J-Sisters, and Nick Jonas’ thighs make an appearance too.
The group is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single “Sucker” following a six-year hiatus. This double-platinum single debuted at the top of Billboard's Hot 100 chart, and became the group's first No. 1 song and the first No. 1 by a boy band on the chart since 2003. So, it’s pretty safe to say that this residency is one you don’t want to miss.
Now, what’s a (wo)man gotta do for some tickets?
