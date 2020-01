The Jonas Brothers Enlisted The J-Sisters & Nick’s Thighs For New Music Video

When the Jonas Brothers said they were coming back , they really meant it. Last year they dropped their first album since their split in 2013, Chasing Happiness, and are starting 2020 off on a similar note with a new single, "What A Man Gotta Do?" Luckily, all a Jonas man has to do to make us happy is get their wives involved, and they once again enlisted Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas to be part of the new music video.