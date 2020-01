Carter's suicide by text charge brought to light a conversation about technology and mental illness, and wasn't the only case with these types of charges in recent years. Another Massachusetts woman, Inyoung You , pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter last November. Like Carter, she faces the charges for allegedly encouraging her boyfriend via text message to die by suicide . However, that case has proved to be more muddled than Carter’s, as new texts from the last conversation between You and her boyfriend appear to show that she actually attempted to discourage him from going through with it at the last minute.