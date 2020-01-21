That Hilarious Prince George Instagram Account Is Coming To Life In New HBO Series

Writer and producer Gary Janetti has made a living creating some of television's funniest stories, and he’s upping the ante in 2020. The writer’s work includes the wildly inappropriate but hilarious animated comedy Family Guy as well as the beloved NBC sitcom Will & Grace, and very soon, he’ll be adding a new project to his resume: a cheeky glimpse at the Royal Family, through the eyes of Prince George.
Janetti’s Instagram page is known for being a parody account of the young prince; each post includes a relatable photo of little George reacting to pop culture news. The account, which boasts almost 900,000 followers, has caught so much attention that HBO Max couldn’t help but be drawn to it.
Prince George will run with Janetti’s concept, bringing George’s sass and shade to the small screen. Janetti will star as George, and his parents William and Kate will be voiced by Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) and Lucy Punch (A Series of Unfortunate Events). Heartthrob Orlando Bloom has also signed onto the project, and he will be lending his voice to play Prince Harry. Condola Rashad has been scouted to voice Meghan Markle, and George's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will be brought to life by Frances De La Tour and Tom Hollander. Hollander will also voice Prince Charles.
“We’re so excited to bring the world Gary’s created on Instagram over to HBO Max, where our viewers can discover what his Instagram fans already know – that George can be hilarious, shocking, and surprisingly sweet,” said the streaming service of the project. “We can’t wait to see what Gary does with a bigger canvas to paint on than just a 1:1 square.”
So what’s off-limits for Prince George? Probably nothing. In a statement, HBO described the forthcoming series as “biting” and "satirical,” meaning that Janetti, as the third in line for the throne, will explore all things Buckingham Palace to his heart's delight. That means we will likely see the series address some of the buzziest stories about the Royal Family, including Janetti's take on Harry and Meghan's decision to give up their royal titles and step back from their duties.
"I’m thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne,” said Janetti.
How will it stack up against The Crown, Netflix's original series based on the Royal Family? Well, if Prince George is as shady as the Instagram page it's based on, you shouldn't expect Her Majesty The Queen to acknowledge it any time soon. You know — stiff upper lip, and all.
