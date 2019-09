Mutchnick told The Hollywood Reporter , "There was a lot of discussion in the room about how far we would go. But we were always on board with getting specific. We knew that we were not going to tell the story in broad strokes." The episode was in part inspired by the trial of Bill Cosby . Mutchnick said that he was awed by how matter-of-fact the women who testified were when they recounted their stories. He wanted Grace to be the same. The writers were also inspired by the recent trial of Supreme Court hopeful Brett Kavanaugh . When Grace's dad questions if maybe she's "misremembering", she replies, "No. I remember. I remember every single thing that happened that day." This line came directly from the Kavanaugh hearing and its subsequent reactions.