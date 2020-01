Thunberg did however emphasized that she isn’t complaining about not being heard, because she’s being heard “all the time.” This is not about her, as she has repeatedly declared, this is about people caring about the facts and taking action. Thunberg's rejected any awards that try to turn her into a celebrity rather than a vessel of change, and implores her young peers to take the same level of humility in fighting this cause. Along with fellow climate change influencers like Indigenous water activist Autumn Peltier and co-founder of the U.S. Climate Strike Isra Hirsi want action, Thunberg implores adults to take action at the highest level.