Why Amelia Made That Call About Her Baby’s Father On Grey’s

Amelia has had one of the best character arcs on Grey's Anatomy when it comes to growing, learning, and moving on from past trauma. Amelia has survived addiction, the deaths of her newborn baby , fiancé, and brother, and a brain tumor. Grey's Anatomy showrunner Krista Vernoff hinted at the beginning of Season 16 that Amelia's experiences this season will continue to be "growing opportunities," and boy, have they really lined up some big moments for her. Amelia and Link have fallen into a relationship that's good and grown-up, but, given that this is Grey's Anatomy, they can't just ride off into the sunset. In the Season 16 winter premiere, she was about to tell Link the truth about the baby's paternity, but then Owen and Teddy (Kim Raver) swooped in to announce that they were engaged. Talk about the wrong time to throw a landmine into that situation.